Domantas Sabonis News: Cleared to suit up Friday

Sabonis (ankle) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Sabonis was a late addition to the injury report due to right ankle soreness, though he'll suit up against Charlotte. The star big man has appeared in six consecutive contests following a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, averaging 17.2 points, 15.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 34.8 minutes per contest.