Domantas Sabonis News: Grabs 17 boards in return

Sabonis (ankle) ended with 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to the Celtics.

Following a three-game absence due to his sprained right ankle, Sabonis saw close to his usual workload Monday and seemed to be moving around fine. The Kings play again Tuesday versus the Thunder, and a maintenance day could be on the table for Sabonis. If that ends up being the case, Jonas Valanciunas would likely replace Sabonis in the starting five and split minutes at center with Trey Lyles. The Kings haven't yet suggested that they plan to rest Sabonis on Tuesday, however.