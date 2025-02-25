Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis News: Muted performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:54am

Sabonis totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 130-88 win over the Hornets.

This was a very quiet game by Sabonis' standards, but the lopsided score didn't help things as he was limited to 27 minutes. Over his last 10 outings, Sabonis has cooled off with averages of 16.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.6 three-pointers.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
