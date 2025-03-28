Domantas Sabonis News: Nabs double-double in win Thursday

Sabonis closed Thursday's 128-107 victory over the Trail Blazers with 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Sabonis stuffed the stat sheet once again, recording his 53rd outing with a double-double or better across 61 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the 28-year-old logged at least 20 points for the 30th time on the season. The star big man has made three appearances following a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, during which he has averaged 15.3 points, 16.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists across 35.0 minutes per contest.