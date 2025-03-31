Domantas Sabonis News: Owns glass in double-double showing

Sabonis finished Monday's 111-109 loss to the Pacers with 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes.

Sabonis held things down in the paint Monday, leading all players in rebounds while finishing second among Kings players in scoring in an impressive double-double performance. Sabonis has hauled in 15 or more boards in 24 outings this season, recording at least 25 points and 15 rebounds on five occasions.