Domantas Sabonis News: Posts triple-double in win

Sabonis amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 127-117 victory over Detroit.

Sabonis racked up his 10th triple-double of the season in Monday's victory. With 67 games under his belt and three regular-season games remaining, Sabonis is on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.9 three-pointers.