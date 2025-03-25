Domantas Sabonis News: Returns to action

Sabonis ended with 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to the Celtics.

Following a three-game absence due to his sprained right ankle, Sabonis saw close to his usual workload Monday and seemed to be moving around fine. The Kings play again Tuesday versus the Thunder, and a maintenance day could potentially be on the table. If that happens, Jonas Valanciunas would likely jump back into the starting lineup. So far, there's been no indication of a rest day, however.