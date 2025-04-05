Domantas Sabonis News: Sniffs triple-double again

Sabonis closed Friday's 125-102 win over the Hornets with 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes.

Sabonis was dominant during this 27-minute cameo and delivered an impressive stat line, ending just three assists away from recording a triple-double and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. The star big man has finished three dimes away from a triple-double in his last two appearances, but at least he extended his double-double streak to five contests. He's currently leading the NBA in double-doubles with 57, ahead of Nikola Jokic (56), Ivica Zubac (54) and Karl-Anthony Towns (54).