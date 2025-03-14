Domantas Sabonis News: Starting vs. Phoenix

Sabonis (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

The Kings were waiting until the very last minute to determine whether Sabonis would be able to play Friday, but the star big man has been deemed available, meaning he should handle his regular workload on both ends of the court. The scoring has been down of late, but even when his shot isn't falling, there's no question that Sabonis' presence is a huge boost for the team, as he's averaging 11.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game in the three full games he played before getting injured. Jonas Valanciunas is expected to return to the second unit with Sabonis back in the starting five.