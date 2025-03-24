Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Sabonis (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Boston, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

Sabonis will return to action following a three-game absence due to the sprained right ankle. The star big man was expected to miss at least 10 days, but he'll make his return ahead of schedule after going through a full practice with the Kings on Sunday. However, Sabonis has played just 43 total minutes in three appearances during March, and he'll likely face restrictions against the Celtics.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
