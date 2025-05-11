Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell Injury: Doubtful to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 7:33pm

Mitchell suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Pacers and is doubtful to return, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Mitchell is trending toward not being able to return to the floor in the second half of Game 4 due to an ankle injury. With Mitchell likely sidelined the rest of the way, Ty Jerome is projected to continue seeing increased minutes.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
