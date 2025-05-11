Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Struggles in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 9:24pm

Mitchell (ankle) recorded 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to Indiana in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell played only 20 minutes during Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. However, the superstar guard didn't make much of an impact in the short time he was on the floor, as he hit only three of his 15 shot attempts. The Cavaliers now face an uphill battle to get back into this second-round series, and it remains to be seen if Mitchell will be available to help them stave off elimination when the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
