Donovan Mitchell News: Game-high 48 points not enough

Mitchell closed with 48 points (15-30 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 17-21 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 loss to Indiana in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell was a force on the offensive end, scoring a game-high 48 points, albeit in a losing effort. The Cavaliers led for the entire game before going to sleep down the stretch. The fact the team was without three key pieces, namely Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and D'Andre Hunter (thumb), shouldn't be overlooked. However, given that Cleveland led by 20 points at one point, it will be viewed as one that got away.