Donovan Mitchell News: Surpasses 40-point mark again

Mitchell amassed 43 points (14-29 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 10-14 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 126-104 victory over the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell surpassed the 40-point mark for the second game in a row, but unlike Tuesday, this time the Cavaliers pulled out the win thanks to a dominant effort on both ends of the court. Mitchell turned it up late in the game and made a couple of key shots down the stretch when the Pacers were threatening to make a comeback. Mitchell is averaging 41.3 points per game in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He should have a key role for the Cavaliers as they attempt to even the series Sunday on the road.