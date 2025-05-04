Donovan Mitchell News: Table game-high 33 points
Mitchell chipped in 33 points (13-30 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points despite struggling mightily from the perimeter, where he shot just 1-of-11. In what was a disappointing night for the Cavaliers, the offensive onslaught that is the Indiana Pacers was simply too much to handle. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, where Cleveland will look to right the ship before heading into enemy territory for the following two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now