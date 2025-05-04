Donovan Mitchell News: Tallies game-high 33 points
Mitchell chipped in 33 points (13-30 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points despite struggling mightily from the perimeter, where he shot just 1-for-11 in stark contrast to the 53.8 percent success rate from behind the arc he'd generated in Games 2-4 of the first-round sweep of the Heat. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, where Cleveland will look to right the ship before heading into enemy territory for the following two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now