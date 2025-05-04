Donovan Mitchell News: Tallies game-high 33 points

Mitchell chipped in 33 points (13-30 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points despite struggling mightily from the perimeter, where he shot just 1-for-11 in stark contrast to the 53.8 percent success rate from behind the arc he'd generated in Games 2-4 of the first-round sweep of the Heat. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday, where Cleveland will look to right the ship before heading into enemy territory for the following two games.