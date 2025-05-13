Donte DiVincenzo News: Another quiet showing

DiVincenzo supplied nine points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 117-110 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although DiVincenzo has played a pretty big role in this series, his struggles have been obvious. Across four games, he's shooting 30.0 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc for 6.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker haven't exactly been consistent either, and DiVincenzo could be due for some positive regression with his shot.