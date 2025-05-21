Donte DiVincenzo News: Continues to struggle

DiVincenzo recorded nine points (3-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

It's no secret that DiVincenzo has had his struggles in the postseason, though he has played well on the defensive side of things. Through 11 postseason games, he's shooting 31.7 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc with 8.1 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals.