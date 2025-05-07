Donte DiVincenzo News: Sees 33 minutes in loss

DiVincenzo accumulated seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Although DiVincenzo had a quiet night offensively, he was far more effective than Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. With the Timberwolves staring at a 1-0 deficit, it wouldn't be surprising to see DiVincenzo become more involved throughout this series.