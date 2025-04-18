Dorian Finney-Smith News: Good to go Saturday

Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Finney-Smith joined several Lakers players in sitting for the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers, but he will play in the postseason opener Saturday. Since being traded by the Nets to the Lakers in December, Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals over 28.9 minutes per game across 43 outings (including 20 starts).