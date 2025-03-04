Draymond Green News: Double-doubles in win

Green posted 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-101 victory over the Hornets.

Green has recorded a double-double five times for the Warriors this season while helping Golden State win 33 games during the 2024-25 campaign so far. The versatile veteran averages 9.0 points per game, his highest total since the 2017-18 season.