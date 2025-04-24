Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Three swipes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Green finished with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Green wasn't able to pick up the slack for Golden State following the injury suffered by Jimmy Butler (pelvis) eight minutes into Game 2. However, he did tie a game-high for steals, with Houston's Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green also coming away with three swipes. If Butler is limited or can't play moving forward, head coach Steve Kerr will likely look to Green to step up, as the series is now tied at one game apiece.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now