Draymond Green News: Three swipes in loss

Green finished with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Green wasn't able to pick up the slack for Golden State following the injury suffered by Jimmy Butler (pelvis) eight minutes into Game 2. However, he did tie a game-high for steals, with Houston's Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green also coming away with three swipes. If Butler is limited or can't play moving forward, head coach Steve Kerr will likely look to Green to step up, as the series is now tied at one game apiece.