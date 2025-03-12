Fantasy Basketball
Drew Eubanks headshot

Drew Eubanks News: Suiting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 11:55am

Eubanks (hip) will be available for Wednesday's game against Miami.

After sitting out Tuesday's 127-120 loss to the Pelicans due to left hip soreness, Eubanks will be ready to go for the second leg of a back-to-back set. With Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (knee) all sitting out Wednesday, the Clippers will likely have room in the rotation for Eubanks as backup center.

