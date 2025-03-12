Drew Eubanks News: Suiting up Wednesday

Eubanks (hip) will be available for Wednesday's game against Miami.

After sitting out Tuesday's 127-120 loss to the Pelicans due to left hip soreness, Eubanks will be ready to go for the second leg of a back-to-back set. With Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (knee) all sitting out Wednesday, the Clippers will likely have room in the rotation for Eubanks as backup center.