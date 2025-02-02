NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Slate Overview - MAIN SLATE

CHI at DET: Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games; Pistons 5-5 in last 10 games

DAL at CLE: Mavs 4-6 in last 10 games; Cavs on three-game win streak

LAC at TOR: Clippers 7-3 in last 10 games; Raptors 11-14 at home

BOS at PHI: Celtics on two-game win streak; 76ers 4-6 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Jalen Smith (illness): Questionable; Zach LaVine (personal): OUT

DAL - Daniel Gafford (ankle), Kyrie Irving (shoulder), P.J. Washington (knee): Questionable; Max Christie (not injury related); Anthony Davis (abdomen), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee), Isaac Okoro (shoulder): OUT

LAC - Kris Dunn (knee), Drew Eubanks (not injury related), Norman Powell (hip), Patty Mills (not injury related): OUT

TOR - Davion Mitchell (heel): Questionable; Jamal Shead (illness): OUT

BOS - Payton Pritchard (illness): Questionable

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Caleb Martin (hip): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,200) at Raptors

Despite scoring just 14 points in the last game, Harden continues to thrive as a scorer and distributor, averaging 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 61.5 FD points. He should prosper against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,200) vs. Bulls

Cunningham topped 50 FD points in four of the last five outings and is averaging 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games. He has a great chance to keep it rolling with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,300) at 76ers

Brown surpassed 40 FD points in three of the last four games and scored 28 points in each of the last three outings while shooting 52.5 percent from the field over that span. He is likely to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the 76ers, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Mavericks

Mobley is coming off three straight double-doubles, averaging 16.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks through those games. He faces a favorable matchup against a Mavericks squad that gives up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($8,100) at 76ers

Porzingis is averaging 21.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, including going over 50 FD points in each of the last two outings. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the 76ers, who continue to deal with injury trouble in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($8,300) at 76ers

Tatum turned in 47.2 FD points in the last game and is averaging 21.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 outings. He is up for a favorable matchup against the 76ers, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards after he also finished with 59.0 FD points in their previous meeting.

Mid-Range Money

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($5,100) at 76ers

Holiday is averaging 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including five with over 20 FD points and a high of 32.6. He has a good opportunity to make an impact against the 76ers, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($6,400) vs. Bulls

After a four-game stretch of scoring in single digits, Harris is coming off back-to-back outings with more than 30 FD points. He should keep rolling with a highly favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Tim Hardaway, Bulls ($4,100) at Pistons

Hardaway is averaging 12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals with a high of 37.1 FD points over the last 10 games. He has a good chance to thrive against the Bulls, who give up the league's eighth-most points and seventh-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($4,900) at Raptors

Jones is up for his 10th consecutive start and is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over that span, including five games with over 20 FD points and a high of 50.9. He is likely to pad his stats against the Raptors, who give up the league's fourth-most turnovers per game and the third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,000) vs. Bulls

Stewart is set to return from a one-game suspension and averaged 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over his last 10 outings prior to the most recent one, where he was ejected after eight minutes of play. He has a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points in the paint and third-most points per game to opposing centers.

