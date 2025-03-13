Drew Peterson News: Returns to action Wednesday

Peterson (thigh) returned to action in Wednesday's 129-100 G League win over the Windy City Bulls, finishing with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.

Peterson missed Friday's 114-110 win over the G League's Cleveland Charge due to a thigh contusion, but he was back in his usual role Wednesday. With the end of the NBA regular season approaching, Peterson could get more opportunities with Boston soon if they aim to keep their regular rotation players fresh for the playoffs.