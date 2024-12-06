Dylan Disu News: Breaks out for 26 points

Disu tallied 26 points (9-10 FG, 8-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block over 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Raptors 905's 134-92 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Disu had one of the better shooting performances of his young career from beyond the arc, where he scored 24 of his 26 points. While he's unlikely to continue scorching nets at this pace moving forward, he's found plenty of success from deep so far this season, drilling 1.9 three-pointers per game at a 45.2 percent clip (10 appearances).