Dylan Disu News: Gets starting nod in return

Disu (foot) tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Disu hadn't played since December before Friday's contest due to a foot injury. However, it's a promising sign that the 24-year-old forward was already able to slide into the starting lineup and provide a defensive impact.