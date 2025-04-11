Dyson Daniels News: All-around effort against 76ers

Daniels finished Friday's 124-110 victory over the 76ers with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals in 37 minutes.

Daniels didn't have the most efficient night (particularly from beyond the arc), but the third-year guard did a little bit of everything else and finished second on the Hawks in both rebounds and assists behind Mouhamed Gueye (18) and Trae Young (10), respectively. Daniels has emerged as a pillar for the Hawks' future and is averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and a league-high 3.0 steals over 33.8 minutes per game this season.