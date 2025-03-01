El Ellis News: Leading scorer off bench in loss

Ellis recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steals over 29 minutes in Friday's 125-101 G League loss to Osceola.

Ellis led the way off the Wolves bench in Friday's contest, leading all second unit players in scoring and threes made over a bench-high minute total. Ellis has appeared in 40 G League outings, averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds per contest.