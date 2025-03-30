El Ellis News: Limited role off bench in win

Ellis finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two assists over nine minutes in Saturday's 139-128 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Ellis played a small role off the Iowa bench in Saturday's regular-season finale, taking the court in a team-low minute total while adding a trio of points and distributing a pair of assists. Ellis appeared in 46 G League contests, averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.