El Ellis News: Limited role off bench in win
Ellis finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two assists over nine minutes in Saturday's 139-128 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Ellis played a small role off the Iowa bench in Saturday's regular-season finale, taking the court in a team-low minute total while adding a trio of points and distributing a pair of assists. Ellis appeared in 46 G League contests, averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.
El Ellis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now