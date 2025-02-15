El Ellis News: Puts on show in offensive outburst
Ellis ended with 46 points (17-30 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 44 minutes in Thursday's 121-116 G League loss to Rip City.
Ellis dominated Thursday's contest, leading all players in scoring and shots made while finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists in a well-rounded performance. Ellis has appeared in 36 G League outings, averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.
El Ellis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now