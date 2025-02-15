El Ellis News: Puts on show in offensive outburst

Ellis ended with 46 points (17-30 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 44 minutes in Thursday's 121-116 G League loss to Rip City.

Ellis dominated Thursday's contest, leading all players in scoring and shots made while finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists in a well-rounded performance. Ellis has appeared in 36 G League outings, averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.