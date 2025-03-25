Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elfrid Payton headshot

Elfrid Payton News: Hands out 14 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Payton ended Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers with six points (3-8 FG), six rebounds, 14 assists, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes.

The Pelicans were resting several key players Monday, including C.J. McCollum. High assist totals are nothing new for Payton, as he recorded 21 assists back on Nov. 25 of 2024. Payton will likely earn himself another 10-day contract after this eruption.

Elfrid Payton
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now