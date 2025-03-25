Elfrid Payton News: Hands out 14 assists

Payton ended Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers with six points (3-8 FG), six rebounds, 14 assists, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes.

The Pelicans were resting several key players Monday, including C.J. McCollum. High assist totals are nothing new for Payton, as he recorded 21 assists back on Nov. 25 of 2024. Payton will likely earn himself another 10-day contract after this eruption.