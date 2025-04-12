Elfrid Payton News: Posts season-high 10 rebounds

Payton finished Friday's 153-104 loss to Miami with four points (2-8 FG), 10 rebounds and 13 assists in 29 minutes.

Payton's season-high 10 rebounds helped him post a rare double-double without scoring at least 10 points in Friday's blowout loss. Due to New Orleans suffering from a long list of injuries, the veteran guard should continue to be heavily featured in New Orleans' backcourt rotation in their regular-season finale against Oklahoma City.