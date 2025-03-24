Elijah Hughes News: Team-high four three-pointers

Hughes recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3PT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Hughes provided a scoring punch off the bench Sunday, drilling a team-high four three-pointers. Through seven contests in March, Hughes has averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes