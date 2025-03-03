Emanuel Miller News: Drops 27 points in G League

Miller registered 27 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 132-101 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Sunday was Miller's best scoring output in the G League since Dec. 13, and he was one rebound shy from registering his fourth double-double since the beginning of January. He's averaged 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over 34.1 minutes per game over his last five outings in the G League.