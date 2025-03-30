Emanuel Miller News: Returns for G League season finale

Miller (illness) amassed 25 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Miller returned from a three-game absence due to an illness, posting team-high marks in points and rebounds. The two-way forward will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.5 minutes per game in 25 outings with Windy City and 16 with the Texas Legends.