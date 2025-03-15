Emoni Bates News: Misses 12 shots in G League win

Bates allied 19 points (6-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes Friday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 108-106 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Bates finished second on the Charge in scoring, but his familiar issues with efficiency reared its head again. The second-year wing is averaging 17.3 points in 30.7 minutes per game over his 22 appearances in the G League, but he's shooting just 37.8 percent from the field. Bates is on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers, but he appears to be a long way away from being a consistent contributor at the NBA level.