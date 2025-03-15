Emoni Bates News: Struggles shooting in G league win

Bates played 36 minutes Friday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 108-106 win versus the Herd and tallied 19 points (6-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists.

Bates finished second on the team in points scored Friday despite converting on a mere 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player has appeared in eight NBA games so far this season but has only season limited playing time and should continue to see the majority of his action with the Charge.