Erik Stevenson News: Leads Capital City to victory

Stevenson tallied 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes Wednesday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 118-103 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Stevenson did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, leading his team in both made treys and scoring. This was a promising bounce-back performance for the 25-year-old, who was held scoreless in 18 minutes Sunday against Raptors 905.