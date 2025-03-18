Ethan Thompson News: Game-high 30 points in G League

Thompson racked up 30 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 135-113 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Thompson paced the team in scoring Sunday, reaching the 30-point threshold for the third time in 41 games during 2024-25. The two-way player should continue to see most of his action in the G League, where he's averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 three-pointers on 42.6 percent shooting from downtown in 32.1 minutes through his last six contests (five starts).