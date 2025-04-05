Ethan Thompson News: Hits six three-points in G League
Thompson played 39 minutes Thursday during the G League Osceola Magic's 129-114 win over the Mad Ants and logged 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Thompson recorded a double-double during Thursday's win and was lights out shooting from behind the arc, converting on 66.7 percent of his three-point attempts. Although he is under a two-way contract, the 6-foot-5 guard has yet to appear in an NBA game this season but could have the chance to make his debut following the conclusion of Osceola's playoff run.
