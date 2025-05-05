Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Mobley (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Mobley tweaked his left ankle in Game 1 Sunday, leading to concern about his status for the rest of this first-round series. The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year recorded a double-double during his 36 minutes on the floor, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. He can't play in Game 2, Cleveland will likely turn to Dean Wade to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

