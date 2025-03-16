Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Mobley (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Danny Cunningham of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mobley will miss just his second outing since Jan. 25 due to a right foot contusion. The big man's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers. Dean Wade and De'Andre Hunter are candidates for an increased role due to Mobley being sidelined.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
