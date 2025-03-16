Evan Mobley Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Mobley (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Danny Cunningham of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Mobley will miss just his second outing since Jan. 25 due to a right foot contusion. The big man's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers. Dean Wade and De'Andre Hunter are candidates for an increased role due to Mobley being sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now