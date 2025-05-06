Evan Mobley Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Mobley (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The star forward sprained his left ankle in Sunday's Game 1 loss, during which he posted 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro and Javonte Green are all candidates for an uptick in minutes due to Mobley and De'Andre Hunter being sidelined. Mobley's next chance to suit up will come in Game 3 on Friday.