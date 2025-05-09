Evan Mobley News: Back in starting lineup

Mobley is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers on Friday.

Mobley was unable to play in Game 2 on Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain, but he was able to do enough over the last two days to be cleared to play in Friday's pivotal contest. He has scored in double digits in his last four playoff games, averaging 19.0 points on 66.7 percent shooting (including 47.4 percent from three on 4.8 3PA/G), 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 31.3 minutes per game over that span.