Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Hits for 17 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 8:30am

Mobley notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 loss to the Clippers.

After sitting out Sunday's contest against the Magic due to a bruised foot, Mobley returned to action but didn't look quite himself, posting his lowest rebounding on the season in a full game. The fourth-year big did extend his streak of appearances with double-digit points to 16, a stretch in which he's averaged 20.2 points, 9.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.8 blocks, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.

