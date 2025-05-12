Evan Mobley News: Muted performance in loss

Mobley notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to Indiana in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Despite playing a team-high 27 minutes in Game 4, Mobley failed to make much of an impact on both ends of the floor. The 2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year scored his second-lowest point total in these playoffs Sunday and may still be dealing with the lingering effects of the ankle injury he suffered in Game 2. Cleveland had no answer for a motivated and determined Indiana squad that took a 3-1 series lead.