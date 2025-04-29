Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley News: Plays well in 23 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 8:14am

Mobley amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 138-83 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The low workload is certainly nothing to be alarmed about, as the Cavaliers had this game pretty much wrapped up during the second quarter. Mobley finished this series with averages of 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals.

