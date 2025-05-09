Evan Mobley News: Will play in Game 3

Mobley (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mobley missed Game 2 due to an ankle injury but will suit up and play Friday, giving Cleveland a massive boost on both ends of the floor, as the team faces a 2-0 series deficit. The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 17.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game during these playoffs, shooting 61.8 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.