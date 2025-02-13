Feron Hunt News: Nabs double-double in G League

Hunt produced 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes Wednesday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 102-96 loss to the Raptors 905.

Hunt paced his team's scoring effort and crashed the glass to secure his fifth consecutive double-double. He's shown no sign of slowing down for the Charge, now averaging 19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 19 regular-season appearances.